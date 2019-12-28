|
Behre, Patricia
1931 - 2019
Patricia M. Behre, 88, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers. She spent her final years at Brookdale Westerville after living for several years in the Northland area. Pat retired from the Sears Company after over 30 years as a sales associate. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends and family. A devout Catholic, she was a long time member of St. Anthony's and St. Elizabeth's parishes. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years John (Jack), her parents Reno and Mary Culotti, brother James and sister in law Donna. She is survived by her children Stephen (Molly), Sandra (Hughes) and David, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff, dedicated hospice nurses and residents at Brookdale Westerville for her care and assistance. A family gathering and mass will be held at Resurrection Cemetery where she will be put to rest with her husband Jack. Funeral services entrusted to Schoedinger North Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made in her name to your local .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019