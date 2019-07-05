|
Bernhard, Patricia
Patricia A. Bernhard, 77, passed away July 4, 2019. She was born April 27, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Jess and Frances Bernhard. She graduated from Richwood High School in 1960 and attended Mt. Carmel School of Nursing, receiving her nursing degree in 1963. Following graduation she worked in England and Germany as an au pair before beginning her career as an RN in the United States. She also worked as a funding coordinator for HIV and AIDS efforts while in Ohio. Patricia loved attending live theater and dining out. She was also a white water rafting enthusiast. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers and their spouses Cliff (Carris) Bernhard and Mike (Delores) Bernhard. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie J. Mayes; spouse, Sandy Fillmore; four furbabies; and many well-loved nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. Neptune Society, 614-529-5088.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019