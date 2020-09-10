Blubaugh, Patricia
1933 - 2020
Patricia Mina (Brown) Blubaugh, age 87, entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, surrounded by her children. She was born in Canton, Ohio on July 3, 1933, to Robert A. IV and Gertrude Brown. After graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School, she married the love of her life, Thomas J. Blubaugh, on December 27, 1952. In their 63 years of marriage, they faithfully lived out their vows in steadfast love and faith. Deeply devoted to her husband and nine children, Patricia was a beautiful woman of strength who accepted all of life's "hard knocks" with grace and her notable response "that's life". She sacrificed her entire life for her husband and her family, keeping busy creating a beautiful home and close-knit family, and will be remembered as being a master seamstress and crafter through the years. Sweet and sassy as she was, she was admired and respected by all who were so privileged to know her. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas (2016), grandson USMC LCpl Ryan E. Miller, son-in-law John Masters, her step-mother Esther Brown, brother Robert A. Brown V and sister Shirley Webb. She is survived by her nine children who adored her: Terri (Van) Ambrose, Mike (Mary), Kathie Masters, Mary (Ed) Miller, Patrick, Janet (Kenny) Fife, Judi (Mike) Lisi, Carol (Dave) Bender, and David; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Ed Webb, Steve (Gayle) Blubaugh, Dan Blubaugh, Thomas Lehner; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A visitation will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners in Gahanna from 10:30am-12pm on Monday, September 14 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation, 801 Dominican Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37228 or Inniswood Village Foundation, 2245 North Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Another famous saying of Patricia's was, "if you can't have fun, you're sick." So please, as you remember her, have fun, live life fully, and stay well. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
