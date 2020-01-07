|
|
Bogan, Patricia
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Bogan, age 77. Sunrise June 6, 1942 and Sunset January 3, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1660 E. Main St. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The BOGAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020