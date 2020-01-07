Home

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1660 E. Main St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1660 E. Main St.
Patricia Bogan


1942 - 2020
Patricia Bogan Obituary
Bogan, Patricia
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Bogan, age 77. Sunrise June 6, 1942 and Sunset January 3, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1660 E. Main St. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The BOGAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
