Bradtke, Patricia
1949 - 2020
Patricia Anne Bradtke, passed away on September 13, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 9, 1949, to Edwin and Mary Loehr. She graduated from Mercy College of Detroit. Pat loved hand making greeting cards, Ohio State football, card games, the Beatles, and being with family and friends. She was a longtime member of her card making and bunko groups. She called many places home at one point or another and always made friends wherever she went. Pat is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Chris) Hite and Colleen (Brad) Conrad; son, Tim Bradtke; and granddaughter, Emma Hite, the love of her life. She is also survived by many friends. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to your favorite charity
