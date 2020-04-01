|
|
Bridges, Patricia
1939 - 2020
Patricia A. (Penn) Bridges was the daughter of the late Walter M. and Eleanor Penn, born July 8, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio. She departed this life on Thursday, March 26 at the age of 80. She leaves to cherish and remember her life: daughter, Tawyna; sons, Tommy, Jr., Anthony 'Craig' and Gregory Bridges; brothers, Walter, William (Peggy), Philip 'Michael', Stephen; sisters, Jean (James) Wilson, Joyce Penn, and Sharon Stinson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great; many nieces, nephews, relatives and wonderful friends. Patty was a graduate of Columbus East High School in 1957. She worked for General Motors for approximately 25 years before retiring. After retirement she went back to work and retired from COTA after 10 years. Her celebration of life will be scheduled with family and friends later this summer. Private services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Patricia's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020