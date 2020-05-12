Brush, Patricia
1933 - 2020
Patricia A. Brush, 86, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, as a result of complications of a stroke. She was born August 25, 1933 to the late John and Mary Catherine Melvin. On May 17, 1952 she married Ralph Brush, who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include her children, Ralph, Christina (Rick), Vicky, Kim, James and Teresa (Bill); grandchildren, Jessica (Calvin), James, Jennifer (Kirk), Aja, Bridget (Josh), Thomas (Emily), Robert (Cory), Nicholas, Justin, Patricia and Keenan; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Cael, Olivia, Rachel, Bailey, Chloe, Camille, Lucas, Pennie, Bennett, Ellie, Titus and Jalen; sisters, Kathleen, Mary Alice and Laura; a brother Jim; a sister-in-law Mary Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; a sister Carol Jean; brothers Jack and Mike; sisters-in-law Ruby and Joy; and brothers-in-law Ron and Mike.
Patricia leaves behind a legacy of love, service and kindness. She was a member of St. Mary Church, where a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Private funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Public graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Friday in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Portsmouth, OH. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.