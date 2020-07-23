1/
Patricia Cabral
1951 - 2020
Patricia A. "Pat" Cabral, age 69, died peacefully Tuesday July 21, 2020 at her New Albany residence. Pat was a longtime resident of Westerville, Ohio; born in Johnstown, PA the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Penner) Alex. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Lucio P. "Lou" Cabral, son Kevin (Daphne Huang) Cabral, daughter Leslie (Tyler) Mills, grandchildren Walker and Claire Mills and Avery Cabral; sisters: Cathy (Harry) Totonis, Joanne Alex and a brother John Alex. After a career as a Registered Nurse, she retired in 2013 to travel and enjoy the youngest loves of her life, her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her genuine kindness. There will be a private family interment at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany. Pat's wishes were for Memorial contributions to be directed to OSU - The James Cancer Center 460 West 10th Ave. Columbus OH 43210 in her memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
