|
|
Calcara, Patricia
1927 - 2019
Patricia Johnson Calcara, age 91, died on July 25, 2019 at St. Anns Hospital after a brief illness. She was born October 10, 1927 in Fleming, NJ to the late Ruth and Walter Van Brunt. Pat is preceded in death by husbands, Robert "Bob" Johnson and Carl Calcara Sr, sisters, Mary Jane Rowley and Ruth (Frank) Kerekes. She is survived by children, Debra (Mark) Deem, Robbie Johnson, Steve Johnson, and Richard (Debbie) Johnson; step-children, Carl (Gloria) Calcara Jr and Brenda Calcara; grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson, Darcy Johnson, Mandi (Matt) Coughenour, Branda (Justin) Ericksen, Chipper (Pam) Johnson, and Kandra (David) Kegley; step-grandchildren, Sophia Calcara, Carl William Calcara, Vincent Merriman and Rachel Merriman; and six great-grandchildren. Patricia was a long time resident of Westerville and Sunbury. She worked 31years as a clerk for the Westerville School System before retiring in the early 1990s. She enjoyed life to the fullest, including many wild vacations with the girls during her working days. In later years, she spent time at the nursing home visiting current husband, Carl, and later her former husband, Bob, in their final days. While there, she would entertain the other patients with songs to lift their spirits, a gift she inherited from her father who was known as Thomas Edisons favorite tenor. Pat had a special love for her friends & family. There was always a welcome place in her home, whether it be the table or living room, and once the visit was over, you left with a warm, loving embrace. One of her favorite passions was doling out copious amounts of love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was also a stout defender against animal abuse. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55, E. Schrock Rd, Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday, July 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. A brief, private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, (located on N Rt. 23 just south of Polaris Pkwy) on July 31 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice (or the hospice of your choice), The Alzheimer Foundation, or to the ASPCA.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019