Carr, Patricia
1934 - 2019
Patricia Ann Carr, age 84. Sunrise September 23, 1934 and Sunset July 22, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the CARR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019