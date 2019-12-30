|
Carroll, Patricia
1937 - 2019
Patricia Ann (Posey) Carroll, R.N. age 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 28, 2019, the day after her 61st wedding anniversary. She met her mate for life, husband Donny in 1st grade. He proudly tells the story of carrying her books to school each day walking down Wilson avenue. Patty, affectionately known as "Mother Superior" lived her life fearlessly with passion, bringing love, laughter and the purest joy to all those blessed enough to know her. Our mother wasn't just the life of the party; she simply was the party. Patty was a graduate of St. Mary of the Springs High School, Class of 1955. She went on to graduate from Mount Carmel School of Nursing, Class of 1958. Patty's nursing practice encompassed a variety of roles throughout her career, culminating in her position as Vice President of Medical Services for United Health care, where she retired in December of 2000. Patty also served as a consultant for The Joint Commission, traveling extensively to survey & accredit Ambulatory Healthcare Clinics. In addition to her professional career, she was an active member of Christ Child Society Columbus, as well as the Mount Carmel Alumni Association, fundraising in support of nursing scholarships. Patty was a truly dynamic individual, enjoying a wide variety of interests and hobbies. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gourmet cooking, playing board games and long games of cards (where she experienced extraordinary Irish luck! everyone feared Patty's dominance at the card table.) Some of the best memories of families and friends were spent during summers on Emerald Isle, NC, where she would be found combing the beach for hours on end in search of the perfect shell. Patty is best remembered for her exceptional ability to forge friendships and loving relationships. People were drawn to Patty for her infectious personality with the keen ability to generate love, laughter, and a really good time! Patty was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kimberly; brother, Joe Posey, Jr.; parents, Pauline and Jesse Posey. Survived by her lifetime friend and adoring husband of 61 years, Don; children, Katherine (Steve) Marsh, Susan (Joel) Solinger, Mary Beth (Andy) Vejnoska, David (Nicole), Tim (Ann), and Erin (Chad) Stanley; 26 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; YOUNGER brother, Denny (Kate) Posey; many nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. Friends may call Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington (Prayer Service 6:30 p.m.) Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, OH 43220. Father Timothy Hayes, Celebrant. Private family inurnment. The family would like to thank the wonderfully compassionate staff at Willowbrook Christian Home, Abbington of Arlington, & Mount Carmel Hospice, all of whom provided our mother with such loving care. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020