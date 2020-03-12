|
Casagrande, Patricia
1934 - 2020
Patricia Ann Smith Casagrande, 85, passed away March 9, 2020. Born October 22 in Toledo to the late Floyd Smith and Thelma Gamble. Pat was a business owner and great friend and neighbor. Preceded by daughter Lisa, husband Glenson Robert. Survived by daughter, Marcia (Scott); son, Gregory (Kathy); son, Brent (Marianne); Eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and brother, Robert. Arrangements through Hill Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private Burial service and a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Westerville Area Resource Ministries. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020