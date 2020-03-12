Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Casagrande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Casagrande


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Casagrande Obituary
Casagrande, Patricia
1934 - 2020
Patricia Ann Smith Casagrande, 85, passed away March 9, 2020. Born October 22 in Toledo to the late Floyd Smith and Thelma Gamble. Pat was a business owner and great friend and neighbor. Preceded by daughter Lisa, husband Glenson Robert. Survived by daughter, Marcia (Scott); son, Gregory (Kathy); son, Brent (Marianne); Eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and brother, Robert. Arrangements through Hill Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private Burial service and a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Westerville Area Resource Ministries. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -