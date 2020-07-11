Cattey, Patricia
1959 - 2020
Patricia Susan (Hughes) Cattey, age 60, of Columbus, passed into the arms of God from the arms of her adoring husband Patrick on July 9, 2020. Patti loved and valued her life's work from the beginning with The Ohio State University Alumni Association to her current position with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, most especially the many enduring friendships formed during her brief life. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Patrick Cattey; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and David Cattey; stepson, David Michael Cattey; sisters, Liz (Ray) Smith, and Diane (Rick) Canterbury; brother, Rick (Sandy) Hughes; sister-in-law, Bridget (Cirous) Haghnazari; brother-in-law, Matthew Cattey; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Preceded to Heaven by her parents, Howard and Lucille Hughes; and step-daughter, Kaitlyn Taylor Cattey. A Celebration of her life and her impact on the lives of those she met, will be held at a future date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Patti loved all animals, and with that in mind, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the many funds available at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com