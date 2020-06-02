Choquette, Patricia
At the age of 96, Patricia (Phillips) Choquette of Hampden, MA has passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Norman, her parents Thomas and Mozelle Phillips, her sister Mozelle Ross (Berman), her brother Thomas and her sister-in-law Elaine Phillips. She leaves behind her brother, John Phillips, her sister-in-law, Margaret Phillips; as well as her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make any donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. For more complete information, please visit information Hafey Funeral Home at hafeyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.