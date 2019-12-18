|
Connor, Patricia
Patricia L. (Pusecker) Connor, 85, passed away December 4, 2019. She was born September 15, 1934 to the late Paul A. and Mary Ann Pusecker. She is preceded in death by her husband Frederick (Fritz) Connor and her sister Margaret Fortman. Surviving family includes brothers, Paul Pusecker and David Pusecker; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Bammel) Pusecker and Pat (Suarez) Pusecker; and brother-in-law, Ronald Fortman. Also surviving are nieces, Joanne Pratt, Laura Fortman-Jones, Elaine Alicea, Christina Pusecker and Jane Pusecker; nephews, Paul Pusecker, Mark Pusecker and Peter Fortman. Pat was a great lover of animals from horses to dogs and cats, Big Red, Huey, Hap and Tank among them. Even though she was loved by many, at Pat's request there will be no memorial service. You can honor her by donating time or funds to a local animal shelter or rescue in her name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019