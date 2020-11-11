1/1
Patricia Connor
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Connor was called away on November 7, 2020, surrounded by family in Columbus, Ohio, after a long health battle that she faced with strength and faith. Pat was born January 1942 to the union of Augusta and Fannie Wiggins of Monroeville, AL where she attended Union HS. She was preceded in death by parents Augusta and Fannie Wiggins. She leaves to cherish her memory husband of 59 years, Robert "Bob" Connor, daughter, Valerie Coleman; granddaughter, Natalie Coleman, son, Norman "Clift" (Shirri) Connor; and grandson, Chase Connor. Also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Shirley McKenzie, Helen Marbury, Bessie Stanton, Carrie (Bobby) Britford, and Sandra Smith; and brothers, Augusta (Cindy) Wiggins, Jr. and John Felix Wiggins; special nieces, Desiree (Rion) Robinson, Sonja Britford and Emery Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pat was a former employee of Columbus Children's Hospital and worked with Action for Children. She was an incredible seamstress and cook. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were legendary along with her pound cakes and sweet potato pies. She enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables in her garden, especially greens. Her love and compassion to family and friends knew no bounds. In lieu of flowers, the family request for donations to be sent to the Alzheimer's Tribute Page for Patricia Connor. Visitation 11am and limited Home Coming Service 12pm Monday, November 16, 2020. You may view full celebration at www.NewcomerColumbus.com, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Rd.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
