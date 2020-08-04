Patricia Coon

Coon, Patricia
Patricia L Coon, 76, of Hilliard, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was known as Pat, Patty, Trish, mom, and grandma to family and friends. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, Charles R. Coon; daughter, Christina (Mike Jones) Coon of CO; son, Scott Coon of PA; sister, Sandy Briggs; son-in-law, Mark Kistner; grandchildren, Valerie (Adam) Calabrese, Alex (Mary) Kistner, Aubrie Kistner, Cody Kistner; great grandchildren, Carson Conner, Amelia Kistner, Asher and Declan Kistner; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Debi Kistner, parents Chuck (Ina) Wareham, siblings Shirley (Harry) Ennis, Toots (Don) Carroll, Bud Wareham, Donna Jean Wolford and Dick Briggs. Family will receive friends Friday, August 7, 12-1pm with service to follow 1-2pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, OH 43026. Burial at Sunset Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com