Bachman, Patricia D.
1949 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) Darocha Bachman, 71, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully, at home with her family on April 24, 2020. She had battled cancer for 3 years. Patricia graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, in Salem, VA, and later found her career with American Electric Power, where she met extraordinary, life-long friends. "The Gang," including Patty and Matt-hew, supported her and helped her with her treatment options when the time came. Patricia's late goals included seeing her granddaughter take her first steps, which she witnessed days before her passing. Patricia is predeceased by her father, Michael Darocha, mother, Mary Helen Darocha (Martin), and brother, David. Patricia is survived by her husband of 35 years, Sidney Bachman, son, Aaron Bachman (Jenna), granddaughter, Madeline Bachman, brother Michael Douglas Darocha, sister-in-law, Ruth Bachman and family, and many neighbors, close friends, "Sons-Number-Two," and cheerleaders. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held immediately with a larger memorial service planned for later this year, when permissible. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020