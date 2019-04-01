|
Dineen, Patricia
Patricia L Dineen, of Westminster Thurber, Columbus, Ohio, died April 1, 2019. Pat was 89, born to John and Helen Dineen on February 5, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio. Pat graduated from Our Lady of Victory HS in 1947. In 1951, she earned a BA degree in French from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and was awarded a membership in Phi Beta Kappa, the national honor society. Pat worked for Ohio Bell Telephone company from 1951 until her retirement at age 65. She was one of the first female employees in upper management for that company. Pat is survived by her sisters, Mickey Tobin (husband, Jim) and Joan Trippel of Columbus, Ohio; her brother, John (wife, Joan) Dineen of Springfield ,Va; plus 9 nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at Westminster Thurber Chapel, 645 Neil Avenue. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019