Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Patricia Elizabeth (Humphrey) Frye


1932 - 2020
Patricia Elizabeth (Humphrey) Frye, 88, passed away April 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by husband Robert Lee, daughter Delaine Susan and siblings James and Beverly. Survived by son, Douglas Frye (Cindy); granddaughters, Jessica (Ryan) Waller, Rebecca (Ryan) Whyte; great-grandson, Blake Alan Waller; step great-grandson, Elijah Harper Gard (Waller). Also survived by siblings, Joseph, Anita, and Christine. Pat was a graduate of West High School and retired from Nationwide Insurance. Pat devoted her life to the Lord, her family, friends, and the warm Florida sunshine. Special thanks to the caring staff at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Pat or watch her tribute video. Private services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
