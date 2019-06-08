|
Evans, Patricia
1948 - 2019
Patricia Evans, age 71, passed away at Grant Hospital Thursday, June 6, 2019. Employed with the State of Ohio DSA. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Betty Evans; brother, Sherman; brother-in-law, Chuck Shrader. Survived by daughter, Amy Saunders; granddaughter, Justice Saunders; grandson, Jonathan Saunders; great granddaughter, Harper; great grandson, Ryder; sisters, Judy Shrader and Betty (jim) Baldwin; brother, Bill (Mary) Evans; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. where funeral service will be held Wednesday 11 am. Christian Root officiating. Interment Arlington Field of Honor. Share memories at www. orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019