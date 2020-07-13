1/
Patricia Fennessy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fennessy, Patricia
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Patricia "Patty" Fennessy (Blankenship), passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Pat was born February 7, 1938 to Audrey Adkins and Don 'Oakey' Blankenship in Urbana, Ohio. After graduating from Urbana High School, she attended Ohio State University. In 1960, she married Thomas J. Fennessy, a journalist for the Columbus Dispatch. Together they raised a daughter, Siobhan and a son, James. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Fennessy. In addition to her children, she is survived by her son-in-law, Ted Rice; and grandchildren, Nora Beth and Thomas; sister, Gloria-Jean; and cousins, Sandy, Lenny and Susie and their families. Pat was a life-long learner, with a passion for reading, movies, plants and animals. She was a loving and compassionate person who will always be in the hearts of those who knew her. A small family service will be held on July 23 at St. Bernard's cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. See www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved