Fiebig, Patricia
1929 - 2019
Patricia L. Fiebig, age 90, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away April 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Daniel Fiebig, parents Thelma and Joel Wise and brother Ned. Patricia is survived by her sons, Glenn (Kim), Paul (Joyce), and Bryan (Lisa); grandchildren, David, Lori, Michael, Matthew; step-grandchild, Aaron; and great-grandchild, Christopher. She was a member of St. Brigid's Catholic Church. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019