Forman, Patricia
Patricia "Patti" Forman, 65, passed away at her home in Florida on July 6, 2019. Patti lived in the Columbus area from 1978 to 2017. Patti was preceded in death by her mother Lillian, and father Edward Boyle. She is survived by her husband, Mike Forman of Howey in the Hills, FL; her two children, Kristy (Terry) Kelley of Pickerington and David Forman of Clermont, FL; two brothers and two sisters; 11 nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren, Tyler Kelley, Taylor Kelley and Palmer Forman, whom she adored.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019