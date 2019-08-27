|
|
Frazier, Patricia
1928 - 2019
Patricia Louise Frazier, age 91, of Dublin, OH, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born February 14, 1928 in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of Harold and Thelma Runkle. Foremost in her life, she loved the Lord and together with her husband, she was a founding member of the Powell (Liberty) Christian Church. Her grandparents owned and operated the Payne Family Dairy in Urbana, Ohio. A favorite childhood memory was of going on milk deliveries with her grandparents where she found excitement in the possibility of finding a penny in the empty milk bottles left on the porch. She was a 1945 graduate of Columbus North High School. In her early years, she was a book-keeper for Whitle Castle, before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother of four. She was actively involved in the Dublin Music Boosters and Dublin Youth Athletics. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Noah "Tom" Frazier. She is survived by her children, Lynn (John) Riordan of Louisville, KY, Kim (John) Welsh of Lewis Center, Jim (Cheryl) Frazier of Powell and Ken (Jenny) Frazier of Dublin; brother, Robert (Patti) Runkle, Westerville; sister, Carol Rakocy of Keizer, Oregon; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 28 from 5-7 PM at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington. The family will celebrate her life in a private funeral and burial service. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019