Freund, Patricia
1937 - 2019
Patricia A Freund, age 81, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away May 10, 2019. Pat was born in Mondovi, Wisconsin to the late John and Nora Werlein. She was a 1955 graduate of Mondovi High School. Pat is survived by her husband, Howard, after 61 years of marriage; daughter, Susan of Westerville; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Erin, Napa, California; and daughter-in-law, Elaine of Norton, Massachusetts; she has three grandchildren, Steven Freund of West Warwick, Rhode Island, Christopher Wilson of Westerville and Annelise Freund of Norton, Massachusetts. Preceded in death by her son David, sisters Judith and Margaret and brother James. Pat will be greatly missed by the many people that had the good fortune of being touched by her generosity, warmth and friendship during her rich life. She volunteered at St. Ann's Hospital and the Westerville Senior Center, where she also served on the Board. Pat loved traveling and exploring new places, she had a genuine curiosity to meet and learn about people that weren't already friends, and spent quiet time cross-stitching. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinnwer, celebrant. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , in Pat's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019