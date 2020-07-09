1/
Patricia Galbraith
1935 - 2020
Patricia A. Galbraith, age 85, of Columbus, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sarah Moore Community in Delaware, Ohio. She was born February 18, 1935 in Fall River, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Howard R. and Mary (Hayes) Painter. Patricia retired as a supervisor with the Franklin County Department of Human Services following over 20 years. She is survived by her children, Terry (Lynn) Conner, Tom (Barb) Galbraith and Tracey (Chuck) Berry; nine grandchildren, Christina Conner, Anthony Galbraith, Julia Pimental, Jennifer Gibson, Patrick Conner, Cassandra Galbraith, Nick Galbraith, Joseph Berry, and Tyler Berry; and six great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roland R. Galbraith in 1991. Friends may call 2-5pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. To comply with social distancing requirements, attendance levels will be monitored. Friends and guests will be required to wear a mask for everyone's safety at this time. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Road, Columbus, OH 43224. Fr. Anthony Davis, Celebrant. Interment to follow Mifflin Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Patricia's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
