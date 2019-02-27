Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Patricia Gardner

Patricia Gardner Obituary
Gardner, Patricia
Patricia Louise (Core) Gardner, born on October 13, 1928, Patty passed away peacefully on February 26, surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, March 6, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street, with rosary at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Rd., at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7. Interment will follow at the Holy Trinity cemetery in Somerset. For complete obituary, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
