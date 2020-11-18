Gastil, Patricia
1935 - 2020
Patricia Lou Gastil, age 85, passed away peacefully at her "sunrise home" with family on November 9, 2020. She had struggled after two falls during the previous few months, but ultimately succumbed to Covid 19. Patti was known for her beauty and loved to dance. She was an exceptional cook and specialized in healthy cuisine. She loved to teach others about nutrition and enjoyed educating people at health conventions. Her favorite author was Jane Austen and she could quote every scene from any of the movies made. She was passionate about the Downton Abbey series and any show with Michael Landon or Patrick Swayze. She was raised in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Allan and Frances Gastil. She was crowned Miss Columbus, Ohio in 1953 with the judges swayed by her Hawaiian dance. She enjoyed square dancing, ballroom, and Greek dancing as well. In her youth Patti relished the fame as a Ford fashion model and graced the pages of many of the notable magazines of the early 50s such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. While she modeled the top designer clothes of the day, she often made her own stylish clothes at home with the help of her mom. Patti moved to sunny California after marrying and worked for Space Information Systems Division in Downey, Calif. She was thrilled to tour the small command module which flew to the moon and she even tasted the food the astronauts ate on their space missions. Unfortunately, a massive automobile accident ended this phase of Patti's career due to a slow recovery. However, she regained her strength with perseverance and hard work. Later, she worked as an executive secretary at Burroughs Corp. (now Unisys) for over 20 years. She was the "go-to-person" for all the top managers and would win awards for her accuracy and thoroughness as well as her strong work ethic. She was tall, thin, and brunette, with gorgeous green eyes. She loved organic healthy foods, but her secret indulgence was chocolate covered cherries which her father rarely failed to give her on her birthday. She was a lover of life, would feed stray cats and squirrels while saying of every living creature "they need to eat too". Patti is survived by her sister, Betty Shepherd; her two daughters, Debbie Heit MD and Cindee Goes; grandsons, Christopher and Robert Goes; niece, Heather Gastil; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Jon Gastil. When asked, Patti would tell people that her greatest accomplishments were her two daughters, both USAF veterans, one a medical doctor and the other an airline pilot. Wherever her girls were stationed or deployed overseas, she always managed to send special gift packages especially during holidays. She said that she wanted them to have a taste of home as well as healthy snacks and vitamins. There was often enough to share with the whole squadron. In lieu of a funeral or memorial service, Patti requested a "celebration of life" and scattering of her ashes over a beautiful field of flowers. This will be accomplished on the Heit farm sometime late spring or early summer depending on the blooms and everyone's schedule. Virtual participation will be offered as well. To light a candle, leave condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.never-gone.com
. Everyone who knew Patti, knows that she is now dancing in heaven. The family wishes to give recognition and special thanks to the caring staff of Sunrise Senior Living Community of Henderson, Nevada and Brighton Hospice. We will never forget the exceptional kindness of the people who cared for Patti during this difficult time, not just the end of life, but during this pandemic which has affected us all. Thank you.