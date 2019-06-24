|
Swanson, Patricia Glenndene
1942 - 2019
Patricia Glenndene Swanson, 77, of Pickerington, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Patricia was born on June 8, 1942 in Springfield, OH to the late William and Hazel (Goodman) Carver. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary. They were married on August 20, 1965 and celebrated 46 years of life's journeys together. Patricia was a Registered Nurse for 43 years and graduated from the Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn M. (Christopher) King; son, Eric W. Swanson; grandchildren, Rhiannon and Vincent; brother, William M. Carver III; nephew, William M. (Melissa) Carver IV and their children. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30AM with Pastor Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Research Fund c/o James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019