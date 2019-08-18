Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Congregation Tifereth Israel
1354 E. Broad St.
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Glimcher residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Glimcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patty" Glimcher


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Patty" Glimcher Obituary
Glimcher, Patricia "Patty"
1938 - 2019
Patty Glimcher, age 80, passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Mayer; grandmother, "Baba" Bertha Shenker; parents, Sam and Minnie Sherman; sister-in-law, Marian Dach; niece, Jodi Spiers. Survived by her sons, Steven (Claire) Katz, Jeffrey Katz, Steve (Maria) Glimcher, Craig (Eydie) Katz, Danny (Sabrina) Glimcher; daughters, Terri (Tammy Mackey) Glimcher and Sue Susskind; sister, Joanne (Dick) Spiers; grandchildren, Drell (Sarah) Cook, Carey (Marcus) Hawkins, Andrew (Erin) Samuels, Jenna (Ross) Jacobs, Josh (Elizabeth) Samuels, Adam (Morgan) Samuels, Maya and Sarah Katz, Maddy and Samantha Katz, Noah and Sasha Glimcher, Ben and Anna Katz and Karen and Mila Glimcher; great grandchildren, Aniyah, Aubree, Tyler, Kylie, Ethan and Mara; brothers-in-law, Herb (DeeDee) Glimcher and Arne (Milly) Glimcher; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30PM on Monday, August 19 at Congregation Tifereth Israel, 1354 E. Broad St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Glimcher residence following the burial until 8PM and Tuesday from 11AM – 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research www.lustgarten.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now