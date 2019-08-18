|
Glimcher, Patricia "Patty"
1938 - 2019
Patty Glimcher, age 80, passed away on August 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Mayer; grandmother, "Baba" Bertha Shenker; parents, Sam and Minnie Sherman; sister-in-law, Marian Dach; niece, Jodi Spiers. Survived by her sons, Steven (Claire) Katz, Jeffrey Katz, Steve (Maria) Glimcher, Craig (Eydie) Katz, Danny (Sabrina) Glimcher; daughters, Terri (Tammy Mackey) Glimcher and Sue Susskind; sister, Joanne (Dick) Spiers; grandchildren, Drell (Sarah) Cook, Carey (Marcus) Hawkins, Andrew (Erin) Samuels, Jenna (Ross) Jacobs, Josh (Elizabeth) Samuels, Adam (Morgan) Samuels, Maya and Sarah Katz, Maddy and Samantha Katz, Noah and Sasha Glimcher, Ben and Anna Katz and Karen and Mila Glimcher; great grandchildren, Aniyah, Aubree, Tyler, Kylie, Ethan and Mara; brothers-in-law, Herb (DeeDee) Glimcher and Arne (Milly) Glimcher; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30PM on Monday, August 19 at Congregation Tifereth Israel, 1354 E. Broad St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Glimcher residence following the burial until 8PM and Tuesday from 11AM – 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research www.lustgarten.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019