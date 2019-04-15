Golden, Patricia

1943 - 2019

Patricia Arminda Golden, age 75, was carried on angels wings to heaven to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of William and Florence Schola, sister of Greg who have preceded her in death. She shared 57 years of marriage with her loving, caring, wonderful husband Ralph E. Golden, who survives her. Surviving are sons, Stephen (Robin), William (Heidi), Matthew (Bridget); "special daughter", Brandy (David) Heistand; grandchildren, (Life's greatest blessings) Whitney (Chris) York and daughter, Oliva, Zachary ("Muldoon"), Nicolas ("Pickelis"), Miranda ("Popeye"), Britney ("Frog"), Taylour ("Tay"), Kaleigh ("Bug"), Nick (Angela) Ponder and daughter, Valentina, Darren Mechtly; great-great nephews, Mason and Morgan Heistand; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Golden and Virginia A. Golden. I am honored to call Debbie Schleppi, Sis Ridenour and Brenda McFarland (deceased) as wonderful friends whom I love dearly. Eastview family and friends, I love you. I also have been blessed to have wonderful friends as loving neighbors, Ann Dickman, John and Marge Slonsky, Chris and Art Will and all our other friends at Rocky Ridge and friends at Otterbein Rehab. There will be no calling hours, only a church service to celebrate life with food and gathering to follow on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 P.M. No flowers please, but donations are welcomed to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place, Ste 100, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. The service will be held at Eastview United Methodist Church, 1045 Ross Rd, Whitehall, Ohio 43227. Please have your own memory service, smile and go do something good for someone today. Be an organ donor as I was granted a longer life with my beloved family and friends on March 7, 2010 because someone donated to me. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019