Patricia Gram

Gram, Patricia
1945 - 2020
Patricia Jane Gram, age 74, of Pataskala, OH, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was born November 10, 1945 in Columbus, OH to the late Everett and Lena Hall. Patricia worked as a Nurses' Aide for 25 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband James Mullenniex, son Stanley Mullenniex and two brothers Eugene Hall and William Hall. Survivors include her daughter, Janet (Ted) Walker; son, James Mullenniex Jr.; daughter-in-law, Amy Mcmillan; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Todd) Walker, Toni (Jeremy) Rohrer, Michael (Crimpson) Fields, Shawn (Niya) Seymour, Patrick Mullenniex, Kaitlyn Mullenniex, Ashley Mullenniex, Joey Mullenniex, Delena Mullenniex, Jamie Mullenniex and Cody Mullenniex; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joni) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Wednesday, August 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 4pm. Online condolences may found at www.spencefuneralhome.com