Gump, Patricia
1927 - 2019
Patricia Grace Williams Gump of Warren, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19 at Brookdale of Austintown, Ohio with family at her side after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born April 16, 1927 in Ashland, Ohio, she graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1947, the same year she married Robert Clark Gump. Patricia had a long and successful career caring for, and mentoring students in the Columbus Public Schools as a teacher. She excelled at teaching several elementary grade levels and always tried to make the learning fun and interesting in her classes from Kindergarten through Middle School, retiring in 1991. Her family was always her highest priority. One way she showed her love was by preparing gourmet meals; to her eggs were only good if they didn't taste like eggs. Her insatiable curiosity for the world around her was exercised through reading, painting, traveling, as an active member of the Sorosis Professional Women's Club, and as a past president of the Clintonville Woman's Club. A long-time member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Columbus, she served there as a Deacon for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her parents Matthew E. Williams and Grace E. (Smith) Williams. She is survived by children, Robert M. Gump (Marilyn), Ft. Collins, Co., Bruce S. Gump (Mary), Warren, OH, and Bonnie G. McNeill (Scott), Vernon Hills, IL; eight grandchildren, Karen Gump, Abby Gump, Matthew McNeill (Katie), Ashley Gleim (Adam), Laura Smith (Andrew), Benjamin Gump, Sarah Vick (Brian) and Bethany Jones (Zachary); and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Presbyterian Church, or The Ohio State Fund for Scholarships, Fund Number 314845 either online at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/ or The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221. Family will receive friends at 11AM followed by a memorial service at noon on December 30 at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 4131 North High Street. Interment will be private at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019