Patricia Haughn


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Haughn Obituary
Haughn, Patricia
1944 - 2019
Patricia Haughn, 74, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born August 1, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents Allen Meyers and Irene Matthews. Patricia is survived by her son, Randall Haughn. Patricia's family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Interment at Grove City Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019
