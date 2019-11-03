Home

4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
1680 E. Fulton Avenue
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
1949 - 2019
Hawkins, Patricia
1949 - 2019
Patricia A. Hawkins 1949-2019 (fondly known by a host of friends and family as "Patty"), age 70, of Columbus passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A retiree of the American Red Cross and long-serving member of the Good Samaritan Baptist Church, Hawkins was known for her wit, humor, love of life and reverence for God. Preceded in death by her parents, Carneal and Ruth Lowe, Jr. She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Kiesha (Devin) Ratliff and Kimberly Hall; grandchildren, Vincent Hall and Sydni Ratliff; sisters, Shirley A. Bridges and Beverley Willis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Baptist Church 1680 E. Fulton Avenue. Visiting hours will begin at 10am and service at 11am. Interment Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Ave. Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
