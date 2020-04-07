|
Higgins (Kurelic), Patricia
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Kurelic-Higgins, age 76, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born September 3, 1943. Patty was born in Columbus and grew up in Berwick where she was part of the first graduating class of Bishop Hartley High School. A homemaker and a mom, later retiring from Discover Card Services, Patty was a member of both Christ the King and St. Mary's Church in Groveport during her life. Predeceased by her father Albert Kurelic in 1990, brother James Kurelic in 1998 and most recently her mother Rose Skunza-Kurelic on March 24, 2020. Patty is survived by her sister-in-law, Penny (Jim) Kurelic of Columbus; son, Michael (Ania) Kurelic-Pulley; and daughter, Monica (Mark) Dornfeld; nephew, Shane (Lori) Kurelic; niece, Amy (Ryan) Dunlap; granddaughters, Aracelly Pulley-Lazo, Selena Dornfeld, Shannon Dornfeld; grandnephew, Jacob Dunlap; Kerigan, Jackson, Ryder and many Skunza and Kurelic cousins. Due to the current health restrictions the Mass will be held at a later date and the Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer's
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer's

Love will see you through Mom.
