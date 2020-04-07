Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Kurelic) Higgins


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Kurelic) Higgins Obituary
Higgins (Kurelic), Patricia
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Kurelic-Higgins, age 76, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born September 3, 1943. Patty was born in Columbus and grew up in Berwick where she was part of the first graduating class of Bishop Hartley High School. A homemaker and a mom, later retiring from Discover Card Services, Patty was a member of both Christ the King and St. Mary's Church in Groveport during her life. Predeceased by her father Albert Kurelic in 1990, brother James Kurelic in 1998 and most recently her mother Rose Skunza-Kurelic on March 24, 2020. Patty is survived by her sister-in-law, Penny (Jim) Kurelic of Columbus; son, Michael (Ania) Kurelic-Pulley; and daughter, Monica (Mark) Dornfeld; nephew, Shane (Lori) Kurelic; niece, Amy (Ryan) Dunlap; granddaughters, Aracelly Pulley-Lazo, Selena Dornfeld, Shannon Dornfeld; grandnephew, Jacob Dunlap; Kerigan, Jackson, Ryder and many Skunza and Kurelic cousins. Due to the current health restrictions the Mass will be held at a later date and the Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer's
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=616298. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign online register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Love will see you through Mom.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -