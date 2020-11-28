Hoffman, Patricia
1936 - 2020
Patricia L. Hoffman, 84, of Whitehall, died November. 26, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. Born July 6, 1936 in Athens County, daughter of the late Richard and Agnes Niggemeyer Hayes. A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School (Athens County), retired from DSCC and was a US Navy veteran. Survived by son, Kelly (Missy) Hoffman of Whitehall; grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella and Geno; brother, Jim Hayes of Guysville; nephews, Brent & Cindy Hayes and Richie Hayes; and a great nephew, Preston Hayes. Special thanks to The Laurels of Athens and the Hayes family for Patricia's care. Preceded in death by husband, Charlie Hoffman and sister in law, Shirley Hayes. Private family services will be Tuesday December 1 at 12:00 Noon at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus. Arrangements Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites conducted by Reynoldsburg VFW Post 9473 Honor Guard. Online condolence available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
