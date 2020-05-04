Patricia Holmes
1942 - 2020
Holmes, Patricia
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Holmes, age 77. Sunrise August 19, 1942 and Sunset April 26, 2020. Private family Visitation 6PM and Memorial Service 6:30PM Friday, May 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and offer condolences to The HOLMES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
