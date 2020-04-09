|
|
Howard, Patricia
Patricia A. Howard, 85, of Gahanna, formerly of Chesterhill, passed away on Weds., April 8, 2020 at the Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Jan. 27, 1935 in Chesterhill to the late Fred and Mabel Bowman Howard. She worked at Nationwide Insurance Company in Columbus and retired after 34 years. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the North Park Church of Christ in Columbus. She is survived by a Dear Friend, Mary Molter of Gahanna; a brother, John (Bev) Howard of Chesterhill; a sister-in-law, Betty Howard of Wooster; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Carl Howard and 2 sisters Shirley Fleming and Marilyn Howard. A private family service will be held on Sat., April 11, 2020 at 12P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020