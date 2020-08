Or Copy this URL to Share

Hughes, Patricia

1953 - 2020

Patricia Hughes, age 67, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 7, 1953. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At this time, there are no services scheduled. Arrangements entrusted to HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER at 3030 West Broad Street.



