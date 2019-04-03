Home

Patricia Hunter


1944 - 2019
Patricia Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Patricia
1944 - 2019
Patricia Joyce "Pat" Hunter, of Pickerington, passed away at home due to Dementia related complications. Survived by husband of 53 years, William; daughters, Trish Hunter and Lisa Williams; grandson, Dasan Williams; sister, Dee Richardson; brother, Rich DeNune; sister-in-law, Glenna Spencer; and special friend, Carol Ann Erhardt. The family wants to thank the FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative staff for the compassionate care they provided. Pat overcame a difficult childhood yet was a sweet, kind and loving soul. Her wish is for you all to have a wonderful life. Her request is you do an act of kindness for someone in her memory. Private services only. Careful cremation provided by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
