Hall, Patricia J.
1933 - 2020
Patricia "Trish" J. Hall, age 86, passed away June 19, 2020. Born in Price Hill, W.V. A graduate of Marsh Fork High W.V., "Patty" was nominated and crowned Homecoming Queen and designated Miss Marshfork 1952. Her schoolmates also elected her the "Most Popular" and the "Most liked" in her class. She looked forward to attending her class reunions and kept her school friendships throughout her life. Pat made her home in Columbus, Ohio with the love of her life John Hall and cherished son John Jr. "Johnny"and his wife Robbi, who gave her three grandsons that she treasured and adored and they returned their love to their "Gramms". Pat was preceded in death by her spouse of 65 1/2 yrs John Hall, parents John Sr. and Julia Cassell, sisters Frances Cassell, and Ginny Adkins, and brother John "Bud" Cassell Jr. She is survived by son, John Jr. (Robbi); grandsons, John Robert (Amy Knapp), Tony, and Vince (Jessie), all of OH; sisters, Irene Cantley, Judy Cassell, Toni Hatcher, Cathy Bair (Jim), Susie Matheny; brother, Larry Cassell (Carole); sisters-in-law, Doris Cassell, and Charlene Hall;, as well as niece and nephew, Julie, Casey Rohde of OH. Pat touched the lives of everyone in her large extended family. She held priceless each and every relationship with her brothers, sisters, In-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pat also showed her love through all of her wonderful cooking and baking that she did for so many. Everyone looked forward to her renowned Easter, Christmas cookies and treats. We all have an empty hole in our hearts and we will miss her dearly. Visitation is being held at Shaw-Davis Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N. High St., Wednedsay, June 24, 2020 from 5-7pm and Thursday, June 25 from 1-2pm, followed by a graveside service at Union Cemetery. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.