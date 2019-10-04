|
Lister, Patricia "Pat" J.
1933 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" J. Lister, age 86, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on June 25, 1933 to the late Harry and Leah Casey, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Mom was a homemaker and also served as a volunteer at St. Ann's Hospital in the late 1970's and early 1980's. In raising her family, she put us all first in everything she did. She was our bookkeeper on our Columbus Dispatch paper routes in the 1970's. She worked to help build our brother's business by handling appointments and clerical tasks. She organized countless family camping trips throughout all the years we were growing up. Her and Dad maintained a permanent campsite near Lancaster, Ohio for many years as well as a site near Waverly, Ohio for over 30 years. In her final years she struggled with numerous afflictions and three years ago began dialysis 3 times per week. She endured numerous lengthy hospital stays and rehab, but always bounced back stronger than ever. Her strong faith enabled her to be a fighter as she beat the odds at every turn. She is pre-deceased by her husband of more than 55 years, Chuck Lister, in August of 2011. She is also pre-deceased by her brother Tom Casey and she is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Gardner and Karen Hines. She is survived by her 4 children: sons, Stephen (Pamela) of Hope Mills, North Carolina, David Lister of Groveport, Ohio, Tim (Donna) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and daughter, Lynn (Sean) Malone of Gahanna, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mom loved shopping, going to local Casinos, working large jigsaw puzzles and eating at Der Dutchman and York Steak House. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Fresenius Dialysis center on McNaughten Road in Columbus. Also, thank you to her many doctors, nurses and support staff at Mt. Carmel East ER, 3rd Floor and CCU on her stay this past week. We are thankful for their professionalism and compassion. Friends may call on Sunday, October 6 from 4-6pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where her funeral service will be Monday, October 7 at 10am. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019