Rader, Patricia J.
1939 - 2020
Patricia J. (Sparks) Rader, 80, of Mt. Sterling, joined her beloved Harry, husband of 57 years, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born September 30, 1939 to the late William and Emma (Marshall) Sparks of Williamsport, Ohio. Survived by children, Sherry (Dave) Lewis, Patrick (Candy) Rader, Mike (Eileen) Rader; grandchildren, Lindsey (Will) Lewis Stacy, David (Megan Fisher) Lewis, Rachelle Rader, Katie (Matt Crider) Rader, Cameron Rader, and Amber Rader; great-grandchildren, Carter and Olivia Stacy; brother, Bob Sparks; sister, Gloria Robinson; many family and friends. Preceded in death by sister Judy Sparks. She loved her family, delighted by her grandkids and great-grandkids. After Christmas, Easter was her favorite holiday when she would plan elaborate scavenger hunts and games, which everyone loved. Her house was the gathering place for holidays and Sunday dinners. She always had pies ready for company. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5-7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. A funeral service will begin at 12pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020