|
|
Johnston, Patricia
1927 - 2019
Patricia S. "Pat" Johnston, age 92, of Highwood, IL and formerly a longtime resident of Bexley, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Illinois. She was born in Adrian, Michigan on June 8, 1927, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Lee) Sarbry. Patricia was a retired production supervisor with Xerox Publishing following over 16 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia J. (Jon) Hallas of Waukegan, IL; grandchildren, Louisa (Clare) McKellaston and Ian (Nomin Zolzaya) Hallas; great-granddaughter, Maeve McKellaston; brother, Stephen (Betty) Sarbry; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hugh A. Johnston and brother Stuart Sarbry. She was a graduate of Mansfield (OH) High School and attended Ohio University. Patricia was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. A Memorial Service will be held 1p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 333 Drexel Avenue, Bexley, OH 43209, where family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alban's Church in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Patricia's family. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019