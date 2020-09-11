1/1
Patricia Kennedy
1950 - 2020
Kennedy, Patricia
Patricia Ann (Hayes) Kennedy was humble, lovable, and kind. She was a successful applications computer programmer, an expert at repairing computer hardware, and a natural at many things. Pat was a graduate of The Ohio State University (1972) who ran Ohmega Computer Services for five decades. Patricia Kennedy, born on February 9, 1950 in Coshocton, OH, is survived by her husband, Dr. James C. Kennedy, Jr.; children, Kate Kennedy (Matt) and Tim Kennedy (Kaitlyn); stepchildren, Mike Kennedy (Antoinette), Erin Kennedy, Maureen Perez (Frank) and Bronwyn Trujillo (Carmelo); sisters, Kathy Bayer (Patrick) and Susan Hayes; and father, Homer Hayes (Shirley). She leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Pat lived in Worthington, Ohio and on Fripp Island, South Carolina. She loved sunset golf cart rides with Jim, her husband of 42 years, and enjoyed traveling, collecting National Parks Passport stamps, bowling, playing cards with friends, and spending cherished time with her children and grandchildren. Her death was sudden after suffering a massive stroke, but she went peacefully on August 31, 2020 to join her mother, Ruth Hayes, in heaven. The family will hold a celebration of life in Pat's honor at a later date, when COVID-19 conditions are safe. For now, Pat's life can be honored by posting to https://tinyurl.com/rememberingpatkennedy, which will be used to create a keepsake for Pat's family. Email your memories or notes to the family at rememberingpatkennedy@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nationwide Children's Hospital to supply toys for families in need.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
