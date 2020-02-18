Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
EVANS FUNERAL HOME
4171 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
1573 Elaine Rd.
Resources
1930 - 2020
Patricia Klingler Obituary
Klingler, Patricia
1930 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Klingler age 89 peacefully left to be with her husband Joe, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she volunteered at the school and food pantry, sang in the funeral choir, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a breast cancer survivor, and loyal Ohio State sports fan. She enjoyed her time working with children at the Christ the King Daycare Center. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, William, daughter Anne Klingler, parents John and Dorothy, son-in-law Jim Blue. Survived by children, Mary Blue, Elizabeth Klingler, Michael (Heidi) Klingler, Katy (Jeff) Canter; grandchildren, Bobby, Suzanne, Anna, Ben, Grace; many nieces and nephews and special cousins from Lancaster who treated her like their sister, Mary Kay Konkler, Barb Hart, Mike and John Schleich. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 AM, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd. Father William Arnold Celebrant. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip Food Pantry. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
