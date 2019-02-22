Kolbe, Patricia

1937 - 2019

Patricia M. Kolbe, passed into God's loving embrace Thursday, February 21st, 2019. A beloved wife, Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard "Dick" Kolbe. She was a cherished mother to four daughters, Karen Bailey (Jim Bailey), Kathy McCurry (Bill McCurry), Nancy Schendl (Mark Otten) and Lynn Thatcher (Mike Thatcher). In addition, Pat was a fun-loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Christopher, Patrick, and Jackie Bailey, Nick (Haley) McCurry, Kelly (Ryan) Varnum, and Nicole and Kolbe Schendl as well as great grandsons Easton McCurry and William Varnum. Pat is preceded in death by her brother Robert Rice. Pat was born in Cleveland OH, on March 26th, 1937. Dick and Pat moved to Columbus in 1966. After raising her four daughters, Pat became a small business owner by purchasing Yogi's Hoagies in Westerville. She spent her retirement years enjoying every minute with her many friends, her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing softball in her younger years and socializing with her friends as she grew older. Wherever Pat was, she was the life of the party. Her witty sense of humor and sassy attitude were contagious and always had everyone laughing. Her humor was present until the end as she entertained her care-givers and medical providers. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. A Vigil is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and immediately followed by visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43229. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Anthony Church, 1500 Urban Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43229. Additional visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. at church before the Mass. Fr. Tom Petry, presiding. If desired, memorials can be made to Friendship Village Healthcare Center Fund, 5800 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43231, and St. Anthony Church.