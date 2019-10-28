|
Krause, Patricia
Patricia Louise Reiner Krause, age 92, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born April 10, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Linden-McKinley High School in 1945, then attended The Ohio State University. Patty met and married Jon W. Krause in year 1947. They founded Verco Industries where she was CEO until retirement. During her lifetime she participated and accomplished numerous things; being a member of the United States Powder Squadron, the Hiking Club of Ohio, the Pitts and Cores Square Dancing Group, and the Bell Club. As a second career, she graduated from the American Institute of Alternative Medicine and became a massage therapist. Always the adventurer, she visited to Peru, Europe, China, and throughout the US. Patti was a strong lady who loved her children. She was the best Mom in the world. Survived by her children, Jon, Becky, and Georgeanne; her grandchildren, Graham, Alexandria, David, Westley, and Elizabeth; her nieces and nephews, April, Frank, Jon, Penny, and Debbie; and lots of loving friends. Patty Lou has moved on to her next adventure. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private memorial service. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia Louise Reiner Krause.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019